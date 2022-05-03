April auto volumes encourage; steady pace needed ahead

Sentiments in the rural market improved with rising exports of wheat amid geopolitical tensions. Also, there was good progress in rabi harvesting. This boded well for the tractor segment which surpassed expectations. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) and Escorts Ltd clocked 49% and 19% y-o-y growth in tractor volumes respectively. Outlook seems firm with better crop realization and expectations of normal monsoon which augurs well for the upcoming kharif season.