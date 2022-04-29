April auto volumes preview: Recovery to be seen across segments

Two-wheeler (2W) makers, who were impacted by subdued domestic demand in FY22, are likely to see a rebound helped by the ongoing wedding season and improved rural sentiments on the back of rabi crop harvesting. Also, increased preference for personal mobility augurs well for the 2W segment. Further, with recent incidents of electric 2Ws catching fire, ICE (internal combustion engine) vehicles stand to benefit. However, the elevated fuel prices would continue to remain a risk as total cost of ownership increases.