April manufacturing PMI: is the uptick temporary?

Harsha Jethmalani
3 min read4 May 2026, 02:26 PM IST
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Despite the uptick, the April headline index data signalled the second-slowest improvement in overall operating conditions in close to four years.(Pexel Photo)
Summary
The manufacturing PMI recovered mildly in April to 54.7 from a four-year low, driven partly by pre-emptive inventory building ahead of price hikes rather than genuine demand. 

Business momentum in India’s manufacturing sector has marginally bounced back amid soaring crude oil prices and supply chain disruptions. The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose from a four-year low of 53.9 in March to 54.7 in April. Despite the uptick, the April headline index data signalled the second-slowest improvement in overall operating conditions in close to four years.

The two largest sub-components of the PMI, new orders and output, rose since March, but were lower than the readings seen in at least three-and-a-half years. A factor that can explain April’s manufacturing uptick is that consumers may have purchased before retail prices were raised significantly. Similarly, manufacturers build inventories before energy costs rise further. Finished goods inventories grew in April for the first time in six months, but the rate of accumulation was slight overall, said the PMI report.

Cost pressures are mounting rapidly; spillovers from the ongoing war are reflected in inflation. Manufacturers are feeling the cost pinch from higher prices of aluminium, chemicals, electrical components, fuel, leather, petroleum products, and rubber. The rate of input cost inflation climbed to its highest since August 2022. Subsequently, goods producers raised their selling prices to the greatest extent in six months as they strived to protect margins.

Also Read | Flash PMI signals more pain for manufacturers than service providers

The annual rate of inflation measured via the wholesale price index (WPI) hit a multi-month high of 3.88% in March, up from 2.1% in February. WPI tracks the average price changes of goods sold in bulk before they reach consumers. “Our split of the WPI basket into input and output prices shows a sharper pick-up in input costs than output prices, but the extent of margin deterioration so far appears more moderate than in 2022 during the start of the Russia-Ukraine war,” said Nomura Global Markets Research in a report dated 27 April.

So far, the government has cushioned the adverse impact of high crude prices, but once state elections conclude, retail fuel prices might be hiked. This would push logistics costs higher for manufacturers and hit consumer purchasing power. Besides, the Indian rupee has significantly depreciated against the US dollar, breaching the 95/$ mark, making the consumption of imported raw materials dearer for manufacturing firms. Exchange rate volatility adds to imported inflation risk. So, while steep price hikes could protect margins, volume growth can suffer if demand weakens.

Also Read | Mint Quick Edit | India’s manufacturing sector: More robust than we thought

Meanwhile, new export orders expanded sharply, with the pace of growth reaching a seven-month high in April. Firms noted better demand from clients in several countries, including Australia, France, Japan, Kenya, mainland China, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the UK. Even so, the PMI sub-index tracking manufacturers’ business confidence on future sales slipped in April versus March, though the reading was at its second-highest mark since November 2024.

Investors have in the past favoured India, where economic growth is domestically focused, but with sustained high oil prices, external vulnerabilities on inflation, growth, and trade balances are rising.

Also Read | PMI dip hits sentiment across services and manufacturing

India’s high-frequency indicators appear mixed, albeit largely constructive, with accelerating bank credit/retail lending to 16.1%/16.2% signalling improving demand, said the Emkay Global Financial Services report on 1 May. However, other concurrent indicators such as merchandise exports, core industries, and goods and services tax collections for March suggest near-term consolidation, it added.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.25% in April, with a neutral stance. With the inflation-growth math now getting complex, RBI is expected to remain on pause.

About the Author

Harsha Jethmalani

Harsha Jethmalani is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of experience covering stock markets and corporate India. As a key member of the Mark to Market team, she specializes in delivering cutting-edge commentary on market trends, the economy, and corporate financial reports.<br><br>Born and raised in Mumbai, Harsha’s entry into business journalism was a serendipitous pivot. Graduating during the 2008–2009 financial crisis, her initial goal of becoming a research analyst at an MNC was rerouted. However, what began as a chance career move quickly became a conscious choice; she discovered that financial journalism is a powerful storytelling tool capable of influencing and empowering the financial decisions of a massive audience.<br><br>Harsha began her career in 2009 at IRIS Business Services (Myiris.com), tracking mutual funds and interviewing fund managers. In 2011, she joined the Network18 Group, writing extensively on equity market trends for Moneycontrol.com and hosting pre- and post-market audio updates. Following a stint covering personal finance at Dalal Times, she joined Mint in 2016 as a Content Producer, steadily rising through the ranks to her current editorial position.<br><br>A defining highlight of her tenure at Mint was her extensive coverage of India's historic Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform. She chronicled the massive indirect tax overhaul from its initial conceptual and execution hurdles to its eventual streamlining. Her impactful reporting earned official recognition when her article exposing a spike in gold smuggling ahead of the GST rollout was formally acknowledged by the Office of the Director General of Audit (Central), Kolkata. Currently, Harsha closely tracks the IT, cement, real estate, and paint sectors. Her sharp news sense and ability to spot emerging trends consistently bring fresh, actionable perspectives to market analysis.<br><br>She holds a postgraduate degree in financial markets from Indira Gandhi National Open University and a Bachelor of Management Studies from Vivekanand Education Society, Chembur, Mumbai.

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