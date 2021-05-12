April retail inflation an imperfect input for policymaking

That said, there are some insights to be gleaned from the granular details. According to economists, more than the year-on-year metric, the month-on-month momentum may hold some key answers. Here, the momentum in food inflation has increased marginally even though vegetable prices seem to be under check. But those of fruits and non-perishables such as cooking oil and pulses firmed up. On the other hand, the momentum in core inflation has picked up sharply to 0.61% in April from 0.17% in March, partly because of rise in momentum in personal care category. Analysts believe that the pressure on core inflation continues to remain. “The extent of translation of input price pressures, manifested in recent high WPI non-food manufacturing (core) readings, further supply & demand impact of the second wave of Covid infections and possibly slower disinflation in the food basket need to be watched but base effects will aid year-on-year readings in the next few months," said Sreejith Balasubramanian, economist at IDFC AMC Ltd in an email response.

