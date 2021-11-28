Aramco deal drop does not sway RIL’s investors

However, analysts did not see a lasting impact on the O2C business from the deal with Saudi Aramco falling through. Analysts say that the objective of the deal was to help RIL deleverage and set a valuation benchmark. As such, the company has been able to achieve its deleveraging objective through multiple deals in other businesses. “With RIL in no need of a further infusion of funds, this transaction, pending for almost two years, was looking doubtful earlier," said analysts at HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Pvt. Ltd. They also believe that in the present business environment, it would have been difficult to agree on valuation. Further, the proposed site of new energy investments, as well as the existing site of the O2C business could have been a point of differences on how to apportion the land, said analysts.