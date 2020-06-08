NEW DELHI: Are all bank promoters equal? The answer to this will be clear once the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) replies to promoters of IndusInd Bank, the Hinduja Group, on their request to increase promoter shareholding.

The Hindujas have applied for regulator approval to raise their stake in the bank to 26% from the current 14.68%. The rules on paper are clear. The RBI requires promoters to prune their stake in their banks to 15% within 15 years of commencing operations. That means IndusInd Bank promoters have very negligible room to increase their stake.

However, the hope among investors seems to spring from Uday Kotak’s settlement with the RBI on promoter shareholding in Kotak Mahindra Bank. The inference now is that since the regulator has allowed Kotak, promoter of the bank, to hold 26% in the lender (subject to a lower cap on voting rights), the same courtesy will be extended to the Hindujas. This, in essence has, driven the stock of IndusInd Bank by as much as 7% today.

In an exchange filing, IndusInd Bank said its promoters will buy shares from the open market while sticking to regulatory limits. A Bloomberg story said the RBI is unlikely to approve the Hindujas increasing stake in the bank and the existing cap of 15% will continue to apply.

So will the two sets of promoters be viewed through the same lens or differently by the RBI?

Ashvin Parekh, independent expert pointed to the case-to-case basis clause. "The regulator examines such proposals on a case-to-case basis. There may be several facts and submissions which may be beyond our knowledge, which is a confidential matter between the regulator and the promoter," he said. Parekh believes that each bank’s promoter is judged on individual merits by the regulator. Therefore to assume that IndusInd Bank would be allowed to increase its promoter shareholding based on the Kotak Mahindra Bank case would be naive.

But differential treatment clearly makes the regulator come out looking bad.

IndusInd Bank promoters would also argue that they want to fortify the bank’s capital during the present coronavirus crisis, which works in their favour.

For the regulator, a decision will be tough but it has its own ambiguous rules to blame. It’s one thing to say that the central bank will review each banking license application on a case-to-case basis. To extend this and say it will also review each and every promoter shareholding request on a case-to-case basis is taking things too far. To its credit, RBI had tried to fight Kotak by pointing out that the same rules apply to all. But the latter dragged it to court, and two eventually called a truce. This is now raising hopes among some other bank promoters, who have wanted to own a higher than 15% stake.

"There is a chain of events and there is precedence now. Hindujas have a fair argument that they should also be allowed to hold 26%. The odds of this are now higher," said an analyst requesting anonymity.

