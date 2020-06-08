Are all bank promoters equal? IndusInd Bank investors will soon find out

For the regulator, a decision will be tough but it has its own ambiguous rules to blame. It’s one thing to say that the central bank will review each banking license application on a case-to-case basis. To extend this and say it will also review each and every promoter shareholding request on a case-to-case basis is taking things too far. To its credit, RBI had tried to fight Kotak by pointing out that the same rules apply to all. But the latter dragged it to court, and two eventually called a truce. This is now raising hopes among some other bank promoters, who have wanted to own a higher than 15% stake.