Are bank balance sheets priced to truth as SC leash is off bad loan recognition?

Investors now need not worry about a judicial event on interest repayment anymore. With the lifting of the standstill on bad loan recognition, lenders can now begin their resolution process. Since lenders couldn’t label defaulters, they couldn’t chase defaulters for repayments effectively. Now that is possible which is likely to show up in improved recovery. “Withdrawal of the stay on NPA recognition will allow lenders to recognize actual NPAs and actively pursue recovery efforts," wrote analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd in a note. Note that fresh admissions under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) will begin from today as the suspension of the code is lifted. Bankers expect a slew of applications at the courts.