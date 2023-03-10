Are cement price hikes around the corner?2 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 12:43 PM IST
- With demand picking up, thanks to government spending on infrastructure projects, analysts at Nirmal Bang anticipate a price hike of ₹5-10 per bag during 10-16 March on the back of an 8-9% sequential improvement in demand in February
With a decline in coal prices, input cost inflation pressure for cement manufacturers have eased to an extent.
