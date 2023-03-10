Are cement price hikes around the corner?

Dealer channel checks by various brokers showed that price trends in January and February were muted across regions. Attempts at price hikes by cement companies failed due to keen competition. In March so far, prices have remained stable across India except for marginal increase in central and eastern regions, according to a recent channel check by Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities. However, with demand picking up, thanks to government spending on infrastructure projects, analysts at Nirmal Bang anticipate a price hike of ₹5-10 per bag during 10-16 March on the back of an 8-9% sequential improvement in demand in February.