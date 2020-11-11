Are domestic investors avoiding Gland Pharma IPO because of its Chinese ties?

MUMBAfter the flurry of IPOs (initial public offerings) in September and the record amount of subscriptions, things have become a bit slow in the primary markets. The latest company to test the IPO market--Gland Pharma Ltd--is finding things particularly slow. This is surprising given the huge rally in pharma stocks in the past year.

At the time of writing, the IPO book was subscribed about 1.7 times. For context, in September, three issues were subscribed by as much as 150 times. The non-institutional portion was subscribed only 0.2 times.

What explains the relatively lacklustre demand, especially from retail investors?

Is the fact that Gland Pharma is 74% owned by Chinese drug firm, Fosun Pharma, hurting demand? Market analysts say anti-Chinese sentiment due to border dispute may be having a small role to play in the reticence shown by the domestic investor community. But investors are largely staying away because of rich valuations, which rule out the possibility of quick listing gains, they point out.

Note that a third of the anchor book is reserved for domestic mutual funds, and this was fully subscribed by them. The anchor portion of the IPO is where 30% of total shares on offer are sold to institutional investors. Apart from domestic mutual funds, some private life insurance firms subscribed to about 4% of the anchor book. So it isn’t like domestic institutional investors have completely shunned the issue. In any case, the complete picture on the subscription front will only be known at the end of the day.

Gland Pharma is largely into the injectables segment where entry barriers are relatively higher. Besides, it boasts of a strong customer base. With about 96% of its business coming from the business-to-business or B2B segment, some investors feel the company has a strong moat.

The company has a decent pipeline of about 52 abbreviated new drug applications pending, and the company seems to be banking on the high number of injectables that are going to go off-patent in the next few years. So that should give the company some headroom to expand revenues, say analysts.

But the company and its promoters are extracting their pound of flesh by pricing the IPO to perfection. Initially, there was a lot of buzz in the grey market, assuming the pricing would be close to ₹1,300 a piece. But with the upper end of the IPO price band set at ₹1,500, expectations of listing gains have dwindled, and this is reflected in the poor subscription numbers in the retail segment. The relatively decent institutional participation suggests Gland Pharma is being viewed as a long-term bet. Gland's price-earnings multiple works to about 30 times FY20 earnings.

Note that the company has clocked an annual growth rate of about 38% in five years till 2019. But its mainstay injectables business is likely to face rising competition in the US, point out some analysts, and it remains to be seen if growth remains strong going forward.

