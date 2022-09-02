Are Maruti Suzuki’s shares factoring in a rosy scenario on volumes?

Analysts at Kotak carried out a reverse discounted cash flow exercise for the Maruti Suzuki stock, which implied improbable volumes in the medium term. They said that current market capitalisation indicated about 10% compound annual growth rate in PV volumes over FY2022-52. “This may not look very high for the next few years, but the implied PV volumes 20 and 30 years later look simply unachievable at 12 million for FY2042 and 31 million for FY2052 in the context of the likely size of the Indian PV market," said Kotak analysts in another report on 1 September. For perspective, Maruti’s PV sales volume stood at 1.62 million units in FY22.