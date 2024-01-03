Markets
Are QSR cos bracing for another quarter of disappointment?
Summary
- Inflationary pressures cooling off could mean better gross margin for QSR cos than six months ago
For investors in shares of quick service restaurant (QSR) companies, the menu looks rather insipid. Subdued demand had marred performance in the half-year ended September, and the December quarter (Q3FY24) appears to be following suit.
