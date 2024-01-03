Are QSR cos bracing for another quarter of disappointment?

In this context, the KFC portfolio is likely to perform relatively better than pizzas, akin to the previous quarters. For perspective, Devyani International Ltd's KFC same-store sales fell 3.3% compared with the drop of 7.9% in the Pizza Hut portfolio in the half-year ended September. Intense competition is a key factor contributing to the weakness in the pizza segment. A big respite is not in sight for the pizza portfolio, at least in the near-term.