As Asia-Pac airlines reduce losses, Indian airlines may be slightly better off

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has said Asia Pacific (Apac) airlines operating in the Apac region, including India, are expected to report combined losses of $31.7 billion in 2020. These losses are expected to be substantially lower in 2021 at $7.5 billion.

The worst is over for India airlines too, based on the current scenario and unless new restrictions are put in place. This also means after a rather miserable financial year 2021, the next year should show decent recovery. Indian listed airlines end their fiscal year in March.

Even so, some analysts reckon Indian airlines may be relatively better off. “Indian airlines shouldn’t be incurring losses in the financial year 2022 (ending March 2022)," said an analyst requesting anonymity. Factors that could help the recovery include anticipated rebound in traffic, sustained cost reductions efforts and stable Indian rupee. Of course, this would also require crude oil prices to stay subdued.

Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. Ltd estimates InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, which runs the IndiGo airline, to report post tax loss of Rs4456.3 crore in FY21. The brokerage firm estimates IndiGo to swing to profit in FY22 and estimated earnings stand at Rs1938 crore. On the other hand, Prabhudas Lilladher estimates SpiceJet Ltd to report a relatively smaller loss of Rs59 crore after ending FY21 with a loss of Rs1139 crore.

As of now, while the worst may be over in terms of profitability, the best in terms of cost reduction is also over, says an analyst. As airlines gradually increase their capacity, costs are also expected to increase.

To be sure, the consistent recovery in domestic traffic is helpful. Data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation shows there was a 34% month-on-month improvement in October. The pandemic, of course, doesn’t mean the recovery road would be smooth. True, nobody expects recovery to pre-covid levels in FY21. Some analysts maintain full recovery to pre-covid levels even in FY22 appears tough. Plus, with remote working here to stay for a while, the demand for business travel could be hit to that extent.

