As Asia-Pac airlines reduce losses, Indian airlines may be slightly better off

To be sure, the consistent recovery in domestic traffic is helpful. Data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation shows there was a 34% month-on-month improvement in October. The pandemic, of course, doesn’t mean the recovery road would be smooth. True, nobody expects recovery to pre-covid levels in FY21. Some analysts maintain full recovery to pre-covid levels even in FY22 appears tough. Plus, with remote working here to stay for a while, the demand for business travel could be hit to that extent.