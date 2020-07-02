As Axis Bank draws up plan to raise capital, focus remains on asset quality

Axis Bank’s ₹15,000 crore fund raising plan through equity is seen with a similar view. Investors are not wrong in taking the lender’s plans positively given that the bank already has a strong capital position. The private sector lender’s capital adequacy ratio was 17.53% as of end March and analysts believe that the bank would maintain these levels if not boost. Its more important Common Equity Tier-1 capital ratio was 13.34%, far above the regulatory minimum.