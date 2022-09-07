As Bharat Electronics expands footprint, execution needs closer tracking

To be sure, the chip shortage situation is a key headwind and could weigh on the momentum seen in execution of orders. It’s worth noting here that in FY22, the company could not post an additional revenue of Rs2700 crore due to the shortage. Though the scenario is improving, investors would do well to closely track the order execution. Further, any slowdown in the inflow of new orders would hurt investor sentiments.

