As Bharat Electronics expands footprint, execution needs closer tracking

Going ahead, there is a revenue visibility for more than three years as BEL has a solid order book of ₹55,450 crore, according to analysts at Sharekhan
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Bharat Electronics Ltd’s (BEL) shares have surged almost 70% in the past one year and are currently near their 52-week highs of ₹333.80 apiece. While the company’s strong execution of orders and firm order inflow have kept investors’ sentiment upbeat, BEL’s expanding footprint in non-defence areas is also a plus.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Bharat Electronics Ltd’s (BEL) shares have surged almost 70% in the past one year and are currently near their 52-week highs of ₹333.80 apiece. While the company’s strong execution of orders and firm order inflow have kept investors’ sentiment upbeat, BEL’s expanding footprint in non-defence areas is also a plus.
The company recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with UK-based Smiths Detection, for offering advanced, high-energy scanning systems to the Indian market. It had also signed MoU with NHPC Ltd for setting up a 1,000-megawatt solar manufacturing unit in India. This bodes well as the company mainly operates in the defence segment, which is monopolistic in nature.
The company recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with UK-based Smiths Detection, for offering advanced, high-energy scanning systems to the Indian market. It had also signed MoU with NHPC Ltd for setting up a 1,000-megawatt solar manufacturing unit in India. This bodes well as the company mainly operates in the defence segment, which is monopolistic in nature.
Overall, to enhance profits, BEL focused on cost control measures and extensive indigenization efforts, it said in the FY22 annual report. The company’s working capital in the last five years was entirely met via internal accruals, which is owing to a significant rise in cash flow from operations from the levels seen in FY17.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Going ahead, there is a revenue visibility for more than three years as BEL has a solid order book of ₹55,450 crore, according to analysts at Sharekhan Ltd. It expects an order inflow of Rs20,000 crore in FY23 on the back of a strong order pipeline.
“BEL would play a significant role in the successful implementation of the government’s Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives as it is one of the key defence and aerospace companies. Further, global defence companies are tying up with indigenous players, as there is tremendous export potential for engineering services and components sourcing from India, which bodes well for BEL," said analysts at Sharekhan in a report dated 6 September.
To be sure, the chip shortage situation is a key headwind and could weigh on the momentum seen in execution of orders. It’s worth noting here that in FY22, the company could not post an additional revenue of Rs2700 crore due to the shortage. Though the scenario is improving, investors would do well to closely track the order execution. Further, any slowdown in the inflow of new orders would hurt investor sentiments.