The recent clearances to two of Biocon Biologics’ biosimilars plants, in India and in Malaysia, have cleared some of the overhang on its parent Biocon Ltd’s stock. Delays in securing product approval in the US due to covid-19 and high capital expenditures, however, could keep a lid on the stock’s performance, which surged to an all-time high in end-April.

Biocon’s insulin glargine launch in the US could be delayed due to the surge in covid-19 cases. It has been expecting an approval in the second half of 2020. In fact, the US Food and Drug Administration’s clearance of the Malaysian unit is a positive. Investors hope that this product will shore up revenue despite the delay. The product has a $4 billion market in the US, a huge opportunity.

Investors, however, do not see this hurting its product development pipeline much. “While monetization of the biosimilar business may be delayed due to Covid-19, we do not see this impacting the development pipeline, near-term commercial assets and planned capex for the next year," noted JPMorgan India in a note to clients.

Furthermore, while Biocon is looking to expand its biosimilars business, it still needs to incur substantial capital expenditure on product development and manufacturing facilities. In the past, decent growth was seen in its biosimilars business through new launches. Some of these recent launches will generate cash flow. But with the firm working on 28 biosimilar projects, the need for capital is high.

“Biocon would be infusing substantial capital for the next few years to build its manufacturing capability, strengthen its product pipeline and conduct trials. This would restrict free cashflow generation although it would continue to generate strong operating cashflow," said analysts at ICICI Securities Ltd in a note to clients.

Additionally, it has not gained the benefits of operating leverage due to the heavy investments in research. Despite the increase in revenue, the company’s Ebitda (earnings before, interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) margin has been flat in Q3 at about 20.43%.

Besides, Biocon Biologics is operating in a highly competitive segment, with long gestation periods. Hence, faster product approvals and launches will be key to growth.

