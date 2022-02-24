As Brent hits $100, oil intensity ratio in focus

“There has been a knee-jerk reaction in the equity market mainly because of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and its aftermath on crude oil prices. Past data on global oil consumption and GDP ratio shows that after an initial fall, the stock markets have eventually digested higher oil prices," said Hitesh Jain, lead analyst at Yes Securities Ltd. In the case of Sensex, too, as long as the ratio is below five, it is unlikely to cause a long-term market correction, he said. “While it is difficult to predict oil prices, in the past they have seldom remained at elevated levels for long," Jain said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}