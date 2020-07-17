As Britannia scrambles to meet demand, investors bite into its stock

The good run may well continue. Britannia doesn’t think the growth rate is accelerating any further, but it’s not seeing a significant downtrend in growth numbers either, it said on the call. Plus, the company has said the inter-corporate deposits to promoter entities have been maintained sequentially. Sure, that’s a worry but with growth rates being where they are, high valuations could well find some support. Currently, the Britannia stock trades at a valuation multiple of around 54 times trailing twelve-month earnings.. Of course, the priceless Rs5 question is whether Indians will continue snacking on biscuits as the covid-19 impact subsides. The answer to that question will determine Britannia’s fortunes in future.