As CarTrade Tech rides tech IPO wave, big investors drive away with big gains

Meanwhile, CarTrade’s revenues in financial year 2021 took a beating, owing to the covid-19 pandemic, declining by 16% year-on-year to ₹249 crore. Even as the company has a first-mover advantage in the space it operates in, note that competition remains a big risk. “Going ahead, while the company can be expected to see rapid growth, it is also likely that the pace of growth may not be commensurate with the high valuations," said an analyst requesting anonymity. In FY20, revenue from operations grew by not more than 25%, even if one were to adjust for the disruption in the last week of March on account of the national lockdown.