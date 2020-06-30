As CESC cuts losses at subsidiaries, investors heave a sigh of relief

Due to weak demand and insufficient availability of PPAs, Dhariwal power plant may continue to lose money in FY21. But reducing losses and steady Kolkata electricity distribution business should help CESC conserve earnings. “The results for 4QFY20 further strengthen our investment thesis-stable earnings from extant business, moderating losses from new distribution circles and improving utilization for Dhariwal," analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities said in a note.