It’s been a tough year for travel and hotel stocks, and Chalet Hotels Ltd is no exception. After the pandemic hit Indian shores, shares of Chalet nosedived by over 70%. While the shares bounced back up a bit recently, the Q4 numbers don’t provide much encouragement on its near-term prospects. Shares fell about 7% on Wednesday; they are now down about 60% from their highs in February.

Chalet’s revenue decline of nearly 16% in Q4 was to some extent factored in, as analysts pencilled a fall in occupancies due to the pandemic. The fourth quarter's numbers also showed an improvement in average room rents across most of its properties on an overall.

But come March, and the occupancies and average room rents declined considerably, taking a toll on its overall revenue growth. Note that March occupancies fell to 30% as compared to 79.4% a year ago.

As hotels have a high fixed cost, the impact of a fall in operating revenues is often steep. As a result, Chalet’s saw a huge decline of 35% y-o-y on its overall Ebitda. Ebitda is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

In the coming quarters, the company continues to face challenges. Occupancies continue to remain weak driven by the ban in local and international travel. In May, Chalet reported an occupancy of just 22%. Note that the firm will achieve Ebitda break-even at 40% occupancy, assuming room rents are at about 70% of earlier rates. Still, given that the pandemic is not yet subsided, and with office and leisure travel likely to remain subdued, occupancies are expected to remain low during in the coming months.

Hence, Chalet has been looking at reducing its cash outflows. The company postponed capital expenditures on two of its hotel projects. Chalet has also cut back on renovation exercise in some of its properties.

“We are factoring in a very gradual recovery in the operating environment. We are building in occupancy of c.45% and c.65% and ARR decline of 10-12% followed by a partial recovery in FY21 and FY22 respectively," said analysts at JM Financial Institutional Equities.

In this backdrop, the stock also seems expensive at about 30 times its last year’s earnings.

