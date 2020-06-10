As check-ins drop, investors check out of Chalet Hotels

In the coming quarters, the company continues to face challenges. Occupancies continue to remain weak driven by the ban in local and international travel. In May, Chalet reported an occupancy of just 22%. Note that the firm will achieve Ebitda break-even at 40% occupancy, assuming room rents are at about 70% of earlier rates. Still, given that the pandemic is not yet subsided, and with office and leisure travel likely to remain subdued, occupancies are expected to remain low during in the coming months.