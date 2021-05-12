As Cholamandalam Finance’s resilience is put to test, investors turn wary

Investors don’t seem to be so sure about the company coming unscathed from the second wave of the pandemic and even the company’s management sounded cautious on the outlook. The company said its disbursements were affected in April and May due to the second wave. Shares of the lender have dropped 4.5% since it announced it March quarter results on Friday. As such, the quarterly performance showed signs of emerging stress, and growth coming under pressure. Disbursements in its mainstay vehicle finance segment remained flat sequentially, keeping the overall disbursals largely unchanged. Note that disbursements had recovered sharply in the previous two quarters after the first three months of FY21 was hit by lockdowns. In essence, the company has recovered swiftly from the initial blow of the pandemic. But whether it can ride the second wave just as well is a concern among investors. “While disbursements would be muted in H1FY22 due to the second covid wave, we expect them to pick up thereafter," analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services wrote in a note.

