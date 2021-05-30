As costs head north, cement makers switch to cheaper fuel

For peer Dalmia Bharat Ltd, petcoke accounted for 52% of its fuel mix in the March quarter of FY21 versus 70% in Q3FY21. The company expects the share of alternative fuels to increase from 8% in FY21 to 15% in FY22. Coal accounted for 40% of its fuel mix in FY21. Among regional companies, south-based Ramco Cement Ltd cut its petcoke usage from 48% in FY20 to 41% in FY21. Petcoke usage in Q4FY21 was just 23% versus 66% in the same quarter of the previous year, its management said. For now, this strategy has worked in alleviating the pressure on margins. However, stellar margins may be a thing of the past for the sector, said analysts.

