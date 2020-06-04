As covid-19 halts growth, near term outlook dims for Info Edge

With the economy hit and large cities still under restrictions, business at recruitment and real estate portals will likely be be sluggish in the near term. “We believe this trend (in the recruitment business) may not change for the next 2-3 months as businesses freeze hiring and/or retrench employees. It is thus logical that there may be loss of customers as well as pricing pressure for Naukri. Naukri’s job speak index also suggests a significant decline in job postings and queries," said brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities said in a note.