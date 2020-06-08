As covid-19 hits demand, DLF does a strategy rejig

MUMBAI: Faced with covid-19 led disruption, real estate developer DLF Ltd is moving back to the tried and tested model of securing sales early in the project and is stepping up focus on middle income projects -- units priced ₹75-125 lakh.

The company reported weak financial performance for the March quarter (Q4). Revenue and operating earnings dropped 32-40% from the year ago quarter. Booking cancellations at one project adversely impacted sales in Q4.

With April and much of May under lockdown restrictions and demand hit, DLF projects a weaker financial performance in current quarter.

“Q1 FY21 is expected to be a washout, owing to the extended lockdown and lack of short-term visibility for the buyers," DLF said in a statement. “We anticipate that some semblance of normalcy will return towards Q3 FY21," DLF added on real estate development business.

Given the circumstances the company’s office rental business held-up rather well. Most rents were collected in April and May, the management told analysts. “Management believes that ‘work from home’ may have marginal impact on demand, but de-densification will create demand for additional office space. So, overall, the company doesn’t expect any significant hit on office demand," analysts at Edelweiss Securities Ltd said in a note.

Retail, constituting malls among others, on the other hand, were hit. With malls shut, the company was unable to fully collect rents. With malls expected to see gradual opening from this month, the situation may improve.

But with demand environment uncertain and consumer sentiment weak, the company is initiating bigger changes at its real estate development business. “DLF plans to start sales early in the construction stage (plinth level) for its residential projects, possibly from late FY21. This is a significant change for DLF which last pre-sold apartments ~5 years back," analysts at Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd said in a note.

The strategy will help DLF secure sales and cash flows in the current uncertain environment. The company has ₹2,500 crore of cash and aims to lower cost of debt in near term. Combine this with the cash flows from the planned early monetization of projects, DLF can withstand the current market conditions better.

What is crucial, however, is stabilization of the economy and market conditions. A prolonged economic downturn can hit consumer sentiments and delay the recovery timelines.

“To keep the cushion of comfortable liquidity, the company (DLF) is adopting the conventional strategy of sales," Antique Stock Broking Ltd said in a note. “Although these projects are expected to be in premium and mid-income segments, the sales velocity of these projects would depend on the prevailing market sentiments," adds analysts Antique. Ends

