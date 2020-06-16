As covid-19 hits sales, Tata Motors turns focus to costs, cash optimisation

Tata Motors Ltd reported weaker-than-expected numbers for the March quarter. The stock, which lost 4.7% Monday, is trading with a marginal loss of 0.5% in Tuesday's session.

Revenue dropped 28% reflecting a sharp fall in automobile sales. Low sales adversely impacted the operating leverage. Operating profit margin more than halved. Add to this, the impairment charges pertaining to India passenger vehicle business, the firm reported a massive loss of ₹9,313 crore for Q4FY20.

“Tata Motors 4QFY20 performance fully reflects the impact of covid-19 in (Jaguar Land Rover’s or JLR) key market, China. This, coupled with the initial impact in other geographies and an all-round miss in India, led to sharp miss in operating performance," Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd said in a note.

Indications are performance will be weak in the current quarter (Q1FY21) as well. Prolonged lockdowns in India and Europe have impacted sales in April and May. In India, the company expects sales to start recovering from June onwards and is gearing up its supply chain accordingly. “Q1 FY21 is expected to be significantly weaker in both JLR and Tata Motors (standalone business) with the full impact of lockdowns being reflected in the results," Tata Motors said in a statement.

On the positive side, the company is seeing good recovery in China, a large market for JLR. Sales in May are higher (up 4%) than in the year ago month and they dropped just 3% in April.

Even so, weak business sentiments in rest of the countries is crimping earnings outlook. Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd and Motilal Oswal Financial Services pared their operating earnings estimates for the current fiscal by 18-33%.

The pressure on operating earnings is making the ₹48,000 crore debt unsustainable. “Tata Motors is relatively more vulnerable than other original equipment manufacturers, owing to high fixed costs and weak net debt/Ebitda situation (3.6 times as of March 2020)," analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services said in a note.

In an earnings call with analysts Tata Motors management acknowledged that debt is at unsustainable levels and emphasized its focus on debt reduction.

The focus is two pronged. One is cost reduction and cash conversion and second is curtailment of investments. Investments in the India business are being curtailed. It plans to invest ₹1,500 crore in current fiscal, substantially lower than in FY20.

JLR is projected to invest 2.5 billion pounds in current fiscal, 24% lower than in FY20. Additionally JLR plans to generate 1.5 billion pounds of cost and cash savings in current fiscal. The measures are expected lower the beak-even business volumes threshold for JLR.

“Management has stated that annual JLR breakeven level to be significantly lower than 500,000 units in FY21 due to structural operating cost reduction efforts. We believe all these efforts of cash conservation and recalibration of operating costs will be visible on ~70-75% volume recovery," Antique Stock Broking Ltd said in a note.

While this should recalibrate the company to new demand environment, a sustainable recovery is important.

