As covid-19 hits sales, Tata Motors turns focus to costs, cash optimisation

Indications are performance will be weak in the current quarter (Q1FY21) as well. Prolonged lockdowns in India and Europe have impacted sales in April and May. In India, the company expects sales to start recovering from June onwards and is gearing up its supply chain accordingly. “Q1 FY21 is expected to be significantly weaker in both JLR and Tata Motors (standalone business) with the full impact of lockdowns being reflected in the results," Tata Motors said in a statement.