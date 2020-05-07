As covid-19 hits volumes, Adani Ports pins hopes on long-term contracts

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (SEZ) Ltd’s investors don’t seem to be upset with the 5% year-on-year drop in revenue and 15% decline in operating earnings in the March quarter (Q4). The stock gained nearly 3% on Wednesday. Note that it has lost 28% in three months to Q4 results announcement, reflecting investor concerns over business disruption due to covid-19.

Delay in executing contracts hit SEZ business revenue. The 1% revenue growth and 3% expansion in operating profits at the mainstay ports business did not impress either. This is lower than the 7% volume growth, and represents poor business mix.

Even so, the bigger impact will be felt in the current quarter (Q1 FY21). Cargo volumes are estimated to have fallen by 20-25% in April due to the nationwide lockdown. Despatching cargo from the company’s ports has become a challenge. Restrictions on road transport and unavailability of drivers are delaying cargo despatches.

Consequently, the management refrained from providing its customary annual guidance. Adjusting to the business slowdown, Adani Ports is curtailing expenditure. Capacity enhancements have been put on hold. Capex outlay for FY21 has been halved from ₹4,000 crore to ₹1,800-2,000 crore.

The acquisition of the Krishnapatnam port is now expected to be completed by end-December, against the earlier estimate of the June quarter. Focus is on improving liquidity and cash conversion. That said, the company sees support from long-term contracts, which extend up to five years or more, and provide cargo visibility.

Graphic: Naveen Kumar Saini/Mint





In FY20, volumes from such contracts, termed as sticky cargo, constituted 60% of total volumes at Adani Ports. Containers and bulk products such as coal and crude oil, constitute a large part of this so-called sticky cargo.

Reflecting the current slump in demand, volumes are projected to be volatile, and may decline in the near term. Force majeure is also a threat and customers can ask for relaxations in payment terms. For now, the management is not seeing such risks. It expects business volumes to recover as states lift restrictions. “Expecting slow pick up in cargo volume in Q2 FY21," said the company.

While clarity on this will emerge in June or thereabouts, Adani Ports is doing well to maintain its balance sheet. Net debt-to-Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) is stable at 2.9 times. Interest coverage ratio is comfortable at 4.8 times. With Kattupalli and Dhamra ports stabilizing, and capital expenditure curtailed, the company’s return ratios should hold up, unless the business enters a prolonged downtrend.

