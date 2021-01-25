As Covid bites into dine-in sales, cost cutting helps Westlife Development in Q3

Analysts are fairly enthused by the better margin performance. “Notably, benefits from operating leverage on complete recovery in sales (especially from dine-in segment) is still to be felt on margin," said analysts from JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd in a report on 21 January. To be sure, operating margin for the month of December 2020 has already touched about 13% when sales were merely 3% lower than pre-covid levels. “This, in our view, indicates a significant sustainable uptick in margin profile to early-teens level over the next 2-3 years implying the operating margin target of early-to-mid teens as stated in vision 2022 could well be achieved," pointed out JM Financial.

