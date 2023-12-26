Markets
As cracks appear, ceramic tile makers face challenging months ahead
Summary
- Although real estate activity has picked up, a meaningful revival in domestic demand is unlikely anytime soon and the sector is in for a difficult end to FY24.
The past six months have been challenging for listed ceramic tile makers. Shares of key tile manufacturers Somany Ceramics Ltd, Kajaria Ceramics Ltd and Cera Sanitaryware Ltd have clocked muted returns of 4-8% as demand has been sluggish.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more