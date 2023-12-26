As cracks appear, ceramic tile makers face challenging months ahead

In short, the scenario is far from rosy for listed tile companies. Kajaria Ceramics has trimmed its FY24 tiles volume growth guidance from 13-15% to 9-10%. Somany Ceramics’ management expects volume to be stronger in H2, but has guided for high single-digit volume growth in FY24. In Q2FY24, both Somany and Kajaria clocked year-on-year volume growth of 6%. Consequently, revenue growth was tepid at 6% and 4%, respectively.