Indians swiped their credit cards less frequently in April than they did in March, largely due to mobility restrictions imposed by most states amid the second wave of the pandemic. Credit card spends showed an 18% month-on-month drop, according to latest data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). But what should worry more is that 47% drop in new card accretion.

This may indicate a larger slowdown in consumption, especially those fuelled by borrowings. But a look at individual credit card issuers shows that even when the overall pie shrank, some managed to increase their share.

ICICI Bank showed a sharp rise in fresh card issuance followed closely by SBI Card and Payments Services Ltd. The share of these two lenders rose to 17.2% and 19.2% respectively from a year ago period. While the lockdowns resulted in a fall in card issuance, ICICI Bank recorded the lowest decrease. The private sector lender has been grabbing market share consistently now. SBI Card too is gaining in market share although slower than its banking peer. What worked for the company are its tie-ups with not just large ecommerce companies but also utility such as electricity and gas distribution companies. Given that discretionary spending has collapsed, SBI Cards has nudged its customers to use its payment facilities for other payments. Moreover, the company has stronger presence in smaller cities that are viewed as growth centres.

"Further, SBI’s large network beyond metro cities – urban and semi-urban, should aid a much stronger distribution. SBI Cards has increased sourcing from non-metro locations," pointed out analysts at Nomura in a note. This along with the potential to distribute cards to its parent State Bank of India’s customers would help the company increase its market share.

Both these lenders have been growing at the cost of HDFC Bank. The fact that the bank cannot issue cards to new customers due to a regulatory ban is working for its competitors well. HDFC Bank’s new card issuance fell by 66,000 in April. The lender would be able to issue credit cards once it convinces the regulator about the robustness of its digital platforms. The regulator’s ire came after repeated outages at HDFC Bank’s digital platforms. That said, the bank continues to be the largest credit card issuer with a 24% market share.

