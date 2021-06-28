As credit card swipes slow, ICICI Bank, SBI Card emerge winners

ICICI Bank showed a sharp rise in fresh card issuance followed closely by SBI Card and Payments Services Ltd. The share of these two lenders rose to 17.2% and 19.2% respectively from a year ago period. While the lockdowns resulted in a fall in card issuance, ICICI Bank recorded the lowest decrease. The private sector lender has been grabbing market share consistently now. SBI Card too is gaining in market share although slower than its banking peer. What worked for the company are its tie-ups with not just large ecommerce companies but also utility such as electricity and gas distribution companies. Given that discretionary spending has collapsed, SBI Cards has nudged its customers to use its payment facilities for other payments. Moreover, the company has stronger presence in smaller cities that are viewed as growth centres.