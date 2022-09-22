As credit growth improves, PSU bank stocks shine brighter2 min read . Updated: 22 Sep 2022, 10:09 PM IST
PSU banks had remained laggards for a long time, which means valuations were relatively low to start with
PSU banks had remained laggards for a long time, which means valuations were relatively low to start with
Bank stocks are the flavour of the season. Significant improvement in balance sheets of banks and strong pickup in credit growth are some reasons for the optimism. Within the sector, shares of public sector lenders have put up a better show. The Nifty Bank index has risen by 14.5%, while the Nifty PSU Bank index has gained 25.7% so far in CY22. During this period, the Nifty 50 index has risen by just 1.6%. PSU is public sector unit.