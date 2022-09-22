As credit growth improves, PSU bank stocks shine brighter

Despite the strong movement in shares of public and private banks in recent months, the price to book ratios are still either close to their long-term averages or marginally higher, said analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities. “Public banks are just marginally higher than where they were pre-covid despite substantial improvement in their asset quality ratios. On the other hand, the improvement in valuations for private banks has been relatively slower," Kotak said. One reason for this could be the underperformance of shares of HDFC Bank.