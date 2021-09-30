Prices of crude oil and coal, two of the most important energy sources for the Indian economy, have surged over the past two months as part of a larger increase in global energy prices.

Along with the increase in most other commodity prices, India’s inflation situation looks uncomfortable in FY22, even though the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has assessed the pressure to be transient.

Brent crude is trading around $80 per barrel, about a 10% increase in just a month. Coal prices have climbed roughly 15% since August. As such, there has been a sharp increase in most commodity prices globally, putting upward pressure on input costs of Indian companies.

View Full Image Fuelling the fire

From drugmakers to car manufacturers, a slew of industries have seen a hit on margins owing to climbing input costs. Indeed, as the adjoining chart shows, energy prices have been behind the surge in wholesale price index (WPI) inflation of late. Even retail inflation has faced a persistent upward pressure from fuel prices.

What is crucial for policymakers when it comes to assessing retail inflation is the propensity of manufacturers to increase prices in the wake of rise in input costs. In short, whether companies swallow the input costs by taking a hit on their margins, or are able to hike prices to consumers, will determine how quickly inflation becomes a bigger problem.

So far, price increases at the retail level seem to be limited. But some analysts fear that retail inflation may rise during the festive season as a revival in consumption demand makes it easier for companies to hike prices. Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities expect most companies to pass on input costs eventually to consumers.

Inflation at the retail level, measured by the consumer price index (CPI), was 5.30% in August. Retail inflation has actually eased for three consecutive months now. In all, there has been less anxiety over inflation and most economists believe inflationary pressures are transitory.

That said, the persistence of supply chain bottlenecks and the fallout on commodity prices have cast doubts on this view.

India’s retail inflation basket doesn’t have a high weightage for fuel, while its wholesale price index (WPI) inflation does. Even so, high fuel prices percolate to overall inflation through increase in freight and input costs.

“This may create a problem of entrenched ‘inflation’ expectations along with inflation elsewhere," analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities wrote in a note. “We leave our inflation projections unchanged, but note growing upside risks to the same."

Analysts at BofA Securites India Ltd, though, believe that the impact on India’s inflation would be limited.

“While WPI inflation (11.4% in August) has been high on global commodity prices, and crude has a sizable 11% weightage in WPI, we think the likely 110bps (basis points) impact of higher crude will only offset the favourable base effect in the upcoming WPI prints. In any case, the excise duty buffer (30%) & only 2.3% weight for petrol & diesel could mean a very limited impact on CPI," they wrote in a 29 September note.

The coming months will test the Reserve Bank of India’s premise on inflation and whether price pressures are indeed transitory.

Everything depends on the swiftness with which companies are able to hike prices and protect margins.

