As developers hack through debt, realty stocks’ outlook improves

Considering that the real estate sector was among the key casualties of the pandemic, their efforts to pare debt are impressive. Firms have been able to achieve it through a combination of reduction in the cost of debt by 80-160 basis points (bps), reduction in corporate overheads by 20-40% from pre-covid levels and operating cash surpluses, said analysts at ICICI Securities Ltd. One basis point is 0.01%. Mumbai-based Godrej Properties Ltd was one such firm that raised as much as ₹3,700 crore in Q4FY21 through a qualified institutional placement (QIP), resulting in the company becoming net cash positive from that quarter.

