As DHFL’s fate gets sealed, Piramal must guard against buyer’s remorse

Analysts believe that DHFL’s acquisition would be a positive for Piramal Enterprises despite the short-term requirement of a large capital infusion. The company has been trying to diversify its loan book and DHFL’s addition would take the share of retail loans to as high as 35%. Given that both real estate sales and initial trend in home loans is encouraging, Piramal may get more bang for its buck from DHFL. Besides this, DHFL also brings with it a strong workforce and infrastructure of 250 branches. It also brings with it an existing technological platform. All these may make it easier for Piramal Enterprises to turn around DHFL into a profitable business again. As such DHFL’s quarterly net loss had narrowed in the December quarter.

