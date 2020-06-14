With no signs of improvement in global growth, the wild and intermittent gyrations are unnerving investors. While liquidity infusions have driven the markets up, the fact remains that earnings are not supporting them. Investors are willing to forgo this year’s earnings, but the present valuations over-optimistically assume that next year’s earnings will show a huge recovery. The Vix index has started to rise again as traders set a higher price for the uncertainty. As such, there could be more volatility in the coming weeks.

Economic indicators also do not project much hope that the modest opening up of the economy will provide much fillip to growth. Next week’s economic data calendar will shed more light on the state of the economy when external trade figures are likely to be announced. But that will only reinforce the fact that while the economic engine has started up, it is not yet out of the pit lane.

The recent release of the Index of Industrial Production suggests that the economy has contracted about 55.5% in April, which was lower than expectations of about 35-40%, according to an analysis by Care Ratings. India’s consumer food price inflation is stubbornly high at 9.3%. That means that the Reserve Bank of India will not find it easy to lower rates in the coming months.

Nevertheless, these are still early days. Covid-19 has shown no signs of containment, and fears of a second-wave of infections are further spooking investors.

Next week marks a heavy earnings calendar with some PSU banks releasing their results. If the State Bank of India’s results are any indication, the numbers coming from the PSU banks might not be that disappointing. But commentary from the banks on how the moratorium is likely to impact finances attains even more significance given PSU Banks low capitalisation.

The Supreme Court has also asked the RBI to look at the petition of waiver of interest rates during the moratorium.

On the macro front, while oil price hikes are heavy on consumer wallets, oil marketing companies will benefit as marketing margins are expected to improve.

Then next bit of cheer for the markets is pent-up demand for cement. Pre-monsoon construction in the rural economy is heartening. Cement prices strengthened in May.

Another small shout out comes from within the auto sector. With Mahindra and Mahindra tractor sales showing resilience, hopes are high that the company will steer through covid-riddled roads.

For sectors like hotels, lights have dimmed until tourists begin to arrive, particularly foreign, but financial prudence could cushion earnings.

For card companies, however, discretionary spending remains key. Though there are reports that spending is increasing through equated monthly instalments, the quantum of spending becomes important for SBI Cards.

Of course, discretionary spends such as on jewellery could take a hit, but Titan’s Q4 margin is encouraging.

And for multiplexes, things are likely to get worse before they get better.

Even the prognosis coming from the World Bank on emerging market growth is not encouraging. From an increase in bankruptcies due to weak balance sheets to the collapse of private investments, emerging market economies may struggle for a while to grow.

That said, whether the markets can digest all bad news and sustain these valuations at lower levels is to be seen. The fact is that analysts will find it difficult to assess the impact of the lockdown.

Further, equities may need more capital infusions to support prices if the coronavirus pandemic is not controlled. The clamour for another stimulus is already rising in the US. If that comes, it could lead to the dollar weakening, but could still have a beneficial effect on emerging market equities. Without that, the world will need a vaccine sooner.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via