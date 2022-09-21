As excess liquidity dries up, RBI’s growth-inflation trade off in focus

Given the excess liquidity, defending the value of the rupee against the dollar at any cost has worked up until now. But things will become difficult hereon. The dollars being sold up until now were sucking out money which hadn’t been put to any use by banks and other financial institutions. However, the days of excess liquidity are now over. At the same time, growth in bank lending has picked up. As of 26 August, non-food credit growth stood at a robust 14.8%. This kind of growth in non-food credit growth was last seen in December 2018, nearly four years back.

