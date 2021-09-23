As Fed’s policy dodges a tantrum, investors will keep an eye on China

While these may seem ominous for markets propped up on dollar liquidity, investors are taking comfort from two factors. One, dollar liquidity is unlikely to reduce quickly in global financial markets. That means the recent foreign fund inflows into domestic equities may not wane. Foreign portfolio investors have poured in $2.89 billion into domestic equity and bond markets so far this month. Since January, inflows add up to $12 billion. Second, the path towards rate hikes is much slower than taper.