India is not a darling of foreign institutional investors (FIIs) at the moment. A cocktail of unfavourable factors, including macro-economic concerns on inflation and current account deficit because of crude oil prices, has made India an unattractive bet for FIIs. Thus, they are offloading their holdings in Indian stocks.

So far in CY22, FIIs have been net sellers in Indian equities to the tune of $14,768.96 million, showed Bloomberg data. The ongoing foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) selling in Indian equities is the highest since the global financial crisis of 2008, an analysis by ICICI Securities Ltd showed. As such, the cumulative trailing 12-month selling by FPIs is $36 billion versus $28 billion during the 2008 financial crisis, said the ICICI report dated 13 March.

View Full Image A balancing act

Key Indian equity benchmark indices have quickly recovered after bouts of decline, despite FIIs being on a selling spree. In 2022 till now, the Nifty50 index and BSE Sensex are down 2.7% and 3%, respectively. This is courtesy the liquidity being pumped in by domestic institutional investors (DIIs).

“Unlike in the past, where FIIs were the main driving factor for Indian equities, in recent quarters DII muscle has grown and offers a balance especially during periods of sharp volatility, restricting a steep fall in benchmark indices," said Deepak Jasani, head of retail research, HDFC Securities Ltd.

In CY22, until 11 March, DIIs have been net buyers, purchasing stocks worth ₹95,507.14 crore.

Volatility is bound to remain high with the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, elevated crude oil prices, and the shadow of interest rate hikes by central banks. However, investors are not too perturbed about FIIs flocking away.

“It remains to be seen what impact inflation has on margins of companies, but for now our sense is that DIIs are deploying money to benefit from the recent pattern where a correction is followed by a bounce back," Jasani said.

The sensitivity of Indian stocks to foreign fund flows has come down compared with earlier events such as 2008’s financial crisis or 2013’s taper tantrum period or the selloff in 2016, pointed out Vinod Karki, head of strategy at ICICI Securities. That said, if aggressive buying by DIIs continues each time FIIs sell, the era of getting stocks at bargain valuations will not be repeated as seen in the past, Karki cautioned.

In the near-term, investors would closely follow developments on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The direction of oil prices is crucial and the eventual impact on inflation and economic growth needs to be seen. Brent crude prices have softened from their recent highs but , they are still around $110/barrel.

