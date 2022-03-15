As FIIs flock away from India, DIIs save the day

The sensitivity of Indian stocks to foreign fund flows has come down compared with earlier events such as 2008’s financial crisis or 2013’s taper tantrum period or the selloff in 2016, pointed out Vinod Karki, head of strategy at ICICI Securities. That said, if aggressive buying by DIIs continues each time FIIs sell, the era of getting stocks at bargain valuations will not be repeated as seen in the past, Karki cautioned.