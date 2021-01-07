As FMCG cos move towards better growth in 2021, some risks and questions remain

On the flip side, companies such as Britannia Industries Ltd that benefited from the increase in at-home consumption, are expected to see moderation in this year. In fact, evaporating covid-19 tailwinds remain a key risk for 2021, point out analysts. ICICI Securities Ltd’s analysts said, “Consumers going back to pre-covid behaviour could be a big risk to growth in FY22." The brokerage firm added in a report last month, “Increased buying of health and hygiene products have been the key driver for growth for many of these companies. However, after an initial frenzy for sanitisers, sales for the category have dropped significantly sequentially."