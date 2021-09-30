As gas prices upset input costs for tile makers, margins get threatened

In the post June-quarter earnings conference call, the management of Kajaria Ceramics had said that since gas prices have gone through the roof, the company has taken a small price hike of around 3%. The management refrained from giving an indication of annual margins then and had said that it will be shared at the end of Q2. On the other hand, peer Somany’s management said that it maintains 12-13% margin guidance for FY22 and from FY23 it aims to achieve 14-15% margin growth.