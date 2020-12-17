As global commodity prices catch up, India Inc braces for cost inflation

MUMBAI: India Inc needs to gear up for a gradual increase in raw material costs given the recent recent rise in global prices of some commodities. Over the past three months, prices of crude oil and steel, among others, have risen a sharp 30% and 15%, respectively. Analysts attribute this increase to the lag in supply-chain restoration and robust demand from China.

Hard hit by the pandemic, corporates opted for massive cost rationalisation measures to shield their earnings performance. In the past two quarters, companies have cut back on employee costs, advisements, and other operating expenses. However, with businesses now returning to normalcy, most of these savings would reverse. That, coupled with the increase in raw material costs, may push companies to undertake product price hikes to curb margin erosion.

“Raw material forms a major part of the cost structure in the P&L. For Nifty50/Nifty500, in September 2019, raw material cost formed 34%/36% of total expenditure which has fallen to 28%/34% in September 2020. Highest year-on-year raw material contraction was seen in auto & ancillaries, oil & gas, discretionary, and industrials. Quarter-on-quarter, higher raw material cost seen across all sectors," research house PhilipCapital (India) Pvt. Ltd said in a report dated 17 December.

Although commodity prices haven’t hit their historical highs yet, analysts caution that days of benign raw material cost are now behind. While input costs may not spike in a hurry, they are unlikely to remain soft hereon, analysts added.

Analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd expect companies in the automobile, aviation, consumer durables and industrials sectors to pass-on some of this increase. “Overall, a 1% change in metal prices adversely impacts automobile OEM margins by 10-20 basis points. The likely 200bps of GM impact in 4QFY21 is expected to be mitigated by price increases, a better product mix, cost optimisation, and a rise in exports. For consumer electricals, a 5-8% price increase is expected, which would broadly offset cost inflation," it said in a report on 15 December. One basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point.

In fact, some auto majors such as HeroMoto Corp Ltd and Maruti Suzuki Ltd have already announced price hikes, effective 1 January.

Meanwhile, not all companies are at a disadvantage, oil and metal companies will be among the key beneficiaries of rising commodity prices.

